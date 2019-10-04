Menu

Crime

Vernon woman facing impaired charges after trying to flee: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 5:22 pm
Vernon RCMP say a woman who had three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system is facing impaired charges.
Vernon RCMP say a woman who had three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system is facing impaired charges. Global News

A Vernon woman is facing charges of impaired driving, with police alleging she drove away while pulled over, hit an RCMP cruiser and blew over three times the legal limit.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the 34-year-old was pulled over along the 2300 block of 30th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., on Thursday.

Police say while the investigating officer was roadside with the vehicle, the woman drove away, initiating a multiple-unit response from the RCMP.

Minutes later, the vehicle and woman were located a short distance away by another officer and was taken into custody.

“The responding officers are fortunate they were not injured during this incident, as the driver of the subject vehicle allegedly collided with a police vehicle prior to coming to a stop and being apprehended,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Operating a vehicle while impaired is a dangerous practice which compromises the safety of the community. The RCMP remains committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.”

Police say the woman provided breath samples three times over the legal limit and was later released from custody.

