Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Marmora man charged with impaired driving in Trent Hills crash: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 4:35 pm
A Marmora and Lake man was charged following a two-vehicle collision near Hastings on Tuesday morning.
A Marmora and Lake man was charged following a two-vehicle collision near Hastings on Tuesday morning. Nick Westoll/Global News File

A man from the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, Ont., faces impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Monday morning.

Northumberland OPP attended the crash scene at around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of County roads 25 and 35, just a few kilometres south of the village of Hastings.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid after SUV crashes into home near Cobourg: OPP

Police determined that a northbound sedan on County Road 25 was struck by another sedan travelling westbound on County Road 35. Neither driver  sustained any serious injuries, police said. A one-year-old child in the northbound vehicle also escaped injury.

As a result of the investigation, Seth Allen Reilly Gray, 30, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CollisionDangerous DrivingHastingsImpairedImpaired by DrugImpaired DrivingNorthumberlandNorthumberland OPPTrent HillsTwo Car Crash
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.