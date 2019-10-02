Marmora man charged with impaired driving in Trent Hills crash: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, Ont., faces impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Monday morning.

Northumberland OPP attended the crash scene at around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of County roads 25 and 35, just a few kilometres south of the village of Hastings.

Police determined that a northbound sedan on County Road 25 was struck by another sedan travelling westbound on County Road 35. Neither driver sustained any serious injuries, police said. A one-year-old child in the northbound vehicle also escaped injury.

As a result of the investigation, Seth Allen Reilly Gray, 30, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street

1:48 A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street