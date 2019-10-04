Small spaces making big impact at Toronto Fall Home Show

Send this page to someone via email

This year‘s Toronto Fall Home Show introduced the first ever Tiny Village, which offers show-goers the chance to check out the new small space living trend in.

“When it comes to small space design, I think the focus is having an environment that has multi-use to it. You are minimizing your space, so everything has to be uber functional so you don’t lose anything you may have had in a larger space,” said Emmanuel Belliveau, HGTV host and founder of Eva Lames. “People may be more willing to spend more money on products with better features.”

The village brings together five unique structures showcasing laneway homes, tiny builds and a luxury trailer.

“The tiny village not only gives us perspective on small space living from a design and functional point of view, but also a particular lifestyle and sense of community that comes with it,” said show director Denise Hayward.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Fall Home Show runs from Oct. 4 to 6 at Toronto’s Enercare Centre, with more than 300 exhibitors.