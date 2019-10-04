Menu

Small spaces making big impact at Toronto Fall Home Show

By Susan Hay Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 3:26 pm
Toronto Fall Home Show runs from Oct. 4 to 6 at Toronto’s Enercare Centre.
Toronto Fall Home Show runs from Oct. 4 to 6 at Toronto’s Enercare Centre. Global News

This year‘s Toronto Fall Home Show introduced the first ever Tiny Village, which offers show-goers the chance to check out the new small space living trend in.

“When it comes to small space design, I think the focus is having an environment that has multi-use to it. You are minimizing your space, so everything has to be uber functional so you don’t lose anything you may have had in a larger space,” said Emmanuel Belliveau, HGTV host and founder of Eva Lames. “People may be more willing to spend more money on products with better features.”

READ MORE: High house costs have some Canadians considering tiny homes, but not all cities on board

The village brings together five unique structures showcasing laneway homes, tiny builds and a luxury trailer.

“The tiny village not only gives us perspective on small space living from a design and functional point of view, but also a particular lifestyle and sense of community that comes with it,” said show director Denise Hayward.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Fall Home Show runs from Oct. 4 to 6 at Toronto’s Enercare Centre, with more than 300 exhibitors.

