City of Peterborough, YMCA offering day camps ahead of potential CUPE education workers strike

The City of Peterborough and the YMCA of Central East Ontario will be offering day camps in the event that CUPE education workers walk off the job on Monday.

In a tweet, the City of Peterborough says the Sport and Wellness Centre will offer a “day-long structured” program as an option for families in need of supervision for their children.

Heads up: In the event of a school board strike on Monday October 7, the Centre will offer a day-long structured program as an option for families in need of supervision for their children. Details will made available October 7 if required. @CityPtbo #ptbo — PTBO Wellness Centre (@PSWC1) October 4, 2019

However, the city will provide details only if strike action takes place.

In addition, the YMCA will host special day camps organized for the Balsillie (Peterborough), Belleville and Quinte West branches. The camps will be open for students who attend schools in the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, Peterborough, Victoria, the Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board, the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board and the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board.

“We are committed to supporting families, providing programs for the development of children and youth and to building healthy communities,” stated David Allen, president and CEO at the YMCA of Central East Ontario.

“We believe it is our responsibility as a community based organization to provide a quality option for working parents who require care for their children during this time.”

The YMCA is inviting parents to sign up to its waiting list by contacting the branch for registration and fee information. Financial assistance is available to families who are unable to pay full fee.

Balsillie Family Branch 705-748-9622

Belleville Branch 613-966-9622

Quinte West Branch 613-394-9622

The YMCA notes its before and after school programs will not operate during the CUPE education workers strike. Licensed childcare at Lakefield District Public School will continue to operate, however parents may have to cross picket lines, the YMCA warns.

Licensed child care at the Belleville and Balsillie Family branches will continue to operate per usual.

