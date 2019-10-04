5 things to watch for as the Stampeders face the Alouettes in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

After notching a fourth win in a row, clinching a playoff spot and being tied for first place in the West Division, the Calgary Stampeders (9-4) face the Montreal Alouettes (7-6) in Percival Molson Stadium hoping to not have a repeat of their last meeting.

Here are 5 things to watch in Saturday afternoon’s Stamps game in Montreal:

Please remain calm: Pre-game yapping involving Tommie Campbell, Don Jackson and Wynton McManis exploded in a near brawl last time out. Brandon Smith says the goal this time is to “play with bad intentions — to the whistle.” Good plan. A second chance: Running back Don Jackson is back in the backfield after losing his starting job to Ka’Deem Carey. With Carey sidelined for the year, Jackson must step and show he’s a long-term solution at the running back spot. “D-Fence!”: The Stampeders defence was woeful in the late stages of Montreal’s overtime win in Calgary in August, allowing an 11-point lead to evaporate in the final minute and failing to stop the Als’ offense on two OT touchdown drives. That can’t happen again. Contain the QB: Further to the previous point, Vernon Adams Jr. threw for over 400 yards and ran for another 38 and two touchdowns. The Stamps feel the key to slowing him down is to maintain effective pass coverage until the D line can “get home.” Spread the love: Bo Levi Mitchell did a better job of spreading the ball through his receiving corps in Toronto than he has for much of the year. As amazing as Reggie Begelton and Eric Rogers have been, he needs to keep spreading the field.

Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stamps take on the Als on Saturday, Oct. 5. The pregame show gets underway at 12:30 p.m. with kick-off at 2 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders — 770 CHQR.