Pellet gun put mountain neighbourhood on alert as Hamilton police mobilized response team

Hamilton police say tactical officers made a visit to a Hamilton mountain neighbourhood on Thursday after a 911 call about a man on the roof of a home with a rifle.

Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News the mobile rapid response team was deployed to Fiona Crescent just off Brigadoon Drive near the Lincoln Alexander Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

The action prompted nearby James Macdonald public school to initiate hold and secure protocol for a short period of time during a “meet the teacher” night.

“Response unit officers approached the man and discovered that the reported rifle was actually a pellet gun,” said Stewart.

He went on to say that after investigators talked to the 53-year-old, they discovered he was contemplating taking shots at squirrels to deal with a nuisance issue.

Stewart would only say the man had a connection to the home he climbed on top of and did not reveal if he owned it.

“No shots were actually fired,” Stewart said.

“We want to remind the public that pellet and imitation guns are often copies of actual firearms, and as such our response to them is to treat them as real until it is determined otherwise.”

Police are not pressing charges and say the man was able to keep his firearm in accordance with the law.

