Popular Calgary haunt ScreamFest to be resurrected at Halloween expo

ScreamFest has been brought back from the dead.

The popular Calgary Halloween haunt thought to have died last year has been resurrected as part of HEX, Calgary’s first Halloween and entertainment expo.

“It’s a mash-up between ScreamFest and a comic expo centred around Halloween,” said Screamfest owner Mike Sheppard. “So you get ScreamFest, you get all the scaring you want. If you don’t like scaring you still get the love of Halloween.”

ScreamFest Resurrected, as it’s been re-branded, comes back will all six of its freakishly frightening haunted houses but like all things brought back from the dead, some parts of ScreamFest will look a little different this year.

For starters, attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, something that was never permitted in the past.

The entire event will also be held indoors at the BMO Centre and unlike in previous years, it will run for a much shorter time.

“It’s a one-weekend, get your scares on and then we’re done,” said Sheppard. Tweet This

In addition to ScreamFest, HEX will feature vendors and exhibitors and stage shows. Celebrity panels including the cast from the ’80s horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street will be held throughout the event while other celebrities like MeatLoaf and C. Thomas Howell will be making special appearances.

The event will also host a number of film screenings in their “Screaming Room” and it will be open to all ages.

“That’s why we created HEX, it’s a much more inclusive environment,” Sheppard said, adding Thanksgiving Day has been designated as “Family Day.”

“So you dress up with your kids, we’ll give you treat bags, vendors will be handing out candy,” he said.

ScreamFest as part of HEX will run October 11-14. Tickets for HEX will include admission to ScreamFest Resurrected and can be purchased online.

