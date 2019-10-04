Otter at Brockville Aquatarium dies

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of two new otter pups at Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing in Brockville has died due to complications from oral surgery.

READ MORE: Otter pups unveiled on Canada Day at Brockville aquarium

The Aquatarium released a news release on Friday, notifying the public that Ivy, a female otter rescued by their team back in 2013, had died on Thursday.

According to the Aquatarium, when Ivy was first rescued she had damage to her teeth, which led to an abscessed tooth that needed to be removed.

Veterinarians removed the tooth and they say the procedure went normally, but unfortunately, they could not reawaken Ivy from the anesthesia.

The Animal Health Laboratory at the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph will be performing a necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy. Since Ivy was rescued from the wild, the veterinary team at the Aquatarium could not say what age Ivy was when she died.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Aquatarium in Brockville celebrates Otter pups first birthday Aquatarium in Brockville celebrates Otter pups first birthday

Last year, Ivy gave birth to two otter pups, Bolt and Lawrence, to much fanfare. She also lived in the Aquatarium’s exhibit with two other male otters, Brock and Oliver.

“The Aquatarium, and especially those animal care team members who are with the otters daily, are saddened by this unexpected loss.”