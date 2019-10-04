City to launch towing blitz targeting vehicles illegally blocking lanes on Queen Street

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is launching a pilot project aimed at towing vehicles that are illegally blocking lanes on Queen Street during rush hour.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement Friday morning, saying the project will begin on Monday and last for six weeks.

“I think everybody in the city has felt the frustration of sitting behind a vehicle with its flashers on,” Tory said.

“Traffic congestion that is caused by illegally parked vehicles is dangerous; it’s frustrating.”

Tory said the project is being launched as the city explores different methods for improving traffic congestion in the city.

If this method proves effective, Tory said it may become permanent.

Tow trucks will be targeting illegally parked vehicles from Fallingbrook Road and Queen Street East to Roncesvalles Avenue and Queen Street West.

While illegally parked vehicles on Queen Street have been towed in the past, Tory said this project is different because the vehicles will be towed to nearby side streets and not an impound lot.

Tow trucks will then have more time to get back onto Queen Street and continue towing, he said.

Offenders will be issued a $150 no-stopping ticket, but the towing feed will be waived.

Officials said that in 2018, almost 11,000 no-stopping tickets were issued on Queen Street during rush hour and 2,400 vehicles were towed.

“When it comes to Queen Street, we are going to try this as a place because it has transit vehicles, because it has a lot of this problem of people behaving in an inconsiderate manner,” Tory said.

“We’re going to try something different.”

Tory said the city has Bluetooth software installed on the street that measures traffic flow, which will help in determining the efficiency of the project.

If someone suspects their vehicle has been towed, they are advised to call the Toronto police non-emergency number and will be told where their vehicle is.

Officials said around $80,000 has been designated for this project, with some of the funds having already been allocated for traffic services in the city’s budget.