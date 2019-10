Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg drivers are being asked to avoid a major stretch of road this weekend.

A section of Kenaston Boulevard will be closed Friday starting at 7 p.m.

The city says it will be closed in both directions between Lowson Crescent and Rothwell Road for railway construction.

The road is planned to reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

The city’s urging drivers to take alternative routes such as Waverley Street or Pembina Highway to avoid delays.

