World

No suggestion of terrorism in deadly attack on Paris police, officials say

By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press
Posted October 4, 2019 7:57 am
Four killed in Paris police HQ knife attack
WATCH: Four killed in Paris police HQ knife attack

Investigators were searching Friday for possible motives for the knife attack at Paris police headquarters as the French government said there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death was radicalized.

The assailant, a 45-year-old technology administrator in the police intelligence unit of the Paris police was shot dead after Thursday’s attack.

READ MORE: Knife attacker kills 4 at Paris police headquarters before being shot dead

Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said Friday on France Info that Paris prosecutors have decided to open a murder investigation on facts “which are not falling under terrorism at this stage of the investigation.”

Investigators were scouring the attacker’s computer and cellphone for any indications of a motive and were interviewing his wife and witnesses, a police official said.

The man, who converted to Islam 18 months ago, was not believed to be radicalized and had no history of psychiatric problems, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Police guard scene after man attacks officers with knife at Paris police HQ
Police guard scene after man attacks officers with knife at Paris police HQ

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said Thursday the man had never shown any behavioural problems.

News broadcaster France Info and BFM TV said the attacker’s wife told police that her husband, who was deaf, had visions and made incoherent statements during the night before the attack.

Noam Anouar, of the Vigi police union, said the assailant had security clearance to work in the Paris police intelligence unit.

Asked about the ceramic knife the assailant was able to bring in the building, Laetitia Vallar, spokeswoman at the Paris police, said on BFM TV that police officers and administrators could enter the building with their badges under an officer’s supervision. They were not submitted to bag searches and security screening like the public.

A helicopter is parked on the Pont Marie bridge after an incident at the police headquarters in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
A helicopter is parked on the Pont Marie bridge after an incident at the police headquarters in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

She added that psychological assistance was being offered to police officers and employees.

Thursday’s knife attack at Paris police headquarters left three officers and an administrator dead. Another person was seriously injured.

Paris police held a minute of silence in the headquarters’ main courtyard on Friday morning.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
ParisParis policeparis attackerParis Police headquartersParis police attackParis Police Stabbingknife attack in parisknife attack Parisparis police killedparis stabbings
