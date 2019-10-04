Surrey RCMP seeking missing youth sisters

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two missing youths.

Shauntae and Nikita Joseph are sisters who were last seen at 8:00 a.m. on October 3, 2019 in the 6400 block of 121st Street in Surrey. They have not been seen or heard from since.

Shauntae Joseph is described as a 10-year-old First Nations female, 5’2, slim build, long dark hair, last seen wearing a black sweater, black Kappa track pants, and black/white Vans shoes.

Nikita Joseph is described as a 13-year-old First Nations female, 5’2, slim build, long dark hair, last seen wearing a grey “thrasher” hoodie, and blue jeans.

As it stands, both police and family are concerned for these youths’ health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these youths is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-153158.