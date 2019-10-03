B.C. government selects firm to study North Shore-to-Vancouver rapid transit line

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is moving forward with plans to explore a fixed-link rapid transit between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore.

The NDP government announced Thursday that it has hired international engineering firm Mott MacDonald Ltd. to study the feasibility of a high-capacity transit crossing from the Burrard Inlet to the North Shore.

The company has been tasked with looking at the possible options, be it a tunnel, a new bridge, or even a gondola service.

“Many people spend a lot of time stuck in traffic when travelling to and from the North Shore. This feasibility study will look at ways we can improve congestion, understand the gridlock and prepare for future growth,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said.

The study will consist of two phases, with the first exploring options to connect the North Shore to the region’s larger transit network. Once a short list of options is complete, the second phase will consist of a detailed engineering and planning review.

That study is expected to be completed next year.