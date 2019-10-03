Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

55-year-old charged with several sex offences: Manitoulin OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 4:47 pm
Police say the accused's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.
Police say the accused's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims. Nick Westoll / Global News File

A 55-year-old individual has been charged with several sex offences, after Manitoulin OPP say they responded to a number of allegations in September of someone inappropriately touching minors in Gore Bay, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, police say the suspect was charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug, police add.

READ MORE: 16-year-old from Barrie charged following single-vehicle collision: Manitoulin OPP

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice this month.

Police say the accused’s name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.

Ruling on man accused of sexual assault of a minor expected in June
Ruling on man accused of sexual assault of a minor expected in June
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOntario Court of Justicesexual offencesManitoulin IslandManitoulin OPPgore bayManitoulinGore Bay Manitoulin IslandGore Bay sexual offencesManitoulin Island sexual offences
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.