55-year-old charged with several sex offences: Manitoulin OPP

A 55-year-old individual has been charged with several sex offences, after Manitoulin OPP say they responded to a number of allegations in September of someone inappropriately touching minors in Gore Bay, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, police say the suspect was charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual interference and one count of overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug, police add.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice this month.

Police say the accused’s name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.

