Leaked memo shows London Health Sciences Centre has begun closing 49 beds

The London Health Sciences Centre has begun a process to close 49 beds across the hospital network.

An internal memo leaked to 980 CFPL states that the closures began Oct. 1 and that it’s part of a “staged approach based on occupancy.”

In tandem with the bed closures, the memo cites three LHSC initiatives: to standardize access and flow to decrease variability in practices and to improve patient outcomes and experiences, to invest in transitional models of care in partnership with the community, and to optimize planning to decrease overall patient length of stay.

“This bed closure builds on decreasing the overall patient length of stay in acute care services,” the memo reads. Tweet This

“This capacity planning will be offset in flu season by temporarily opening 20 surge beds with funding provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. In addition, we are working with partners to secure transitional bed capacity outside of LHSC to balance many of the bed closures.”

Peter Bergmanis, chair of the London Health Coalition, said they should be announcing more beds.

“We’re dealing with the most overcrowded hospital in Ontario. We already have wait times that are going through the roof, we have overcrowded emergency departments, and bed flow and patient flow is all at the root of it,” he said.

“After ten years of austerity coming from the provincial Liberal government, the Ford government now is continuing on the same path. They did provide mild relief with a slight uptick, but all-in-all, after ten years, that little amount of money is actually not even making up for the cost of inflation and actual cost of what we need for the community services.”

Bergmanis believes patient care will be impacted as he argues they’ll be served by less people under high pressure conditions.

“This is not a good time to be in healthcare,” he said. Tweet This

The bed closures come roughly four months after LHSC announced plans to cut staff hours as part of a plan to address a massive deficit for fiscal year 2018-19.

In early June, LHSC said it ended the 2018/2019 fiscal year with a $24-million deficit and would need to find savings of approximately $28-million for 2019/2020.

The $28-million equated to two per cent of its $1.2-billion budget.

At the time, the hospital said it would cut the equivalent of 165 full-time positions, or 1.6 per cent of its total workforce, through a reduction in staff hours worked. LHSC said it hoped to avoid job losses by implementing a temporary hiring freeze for non-clinical staff.

980 CFPL has reached out to LHSC and is expecting a response later Thursday afternoon.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock.