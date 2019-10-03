Dream Lottery London launches fall edition with extravagant home tour

Send this page to someone via email

A lucky winner will get the opportunity to choose between a dream home or $1 million in cash, all in the name of supporting local health care.

The Dream Lottery officially launched its fall edition on Thursday morning, and unveiled one of the grand prize dream homes in the north end on Meadowlands Way.

The Chair of the London Health Sciences Foundation, Ron Mikula tells 980 CFPL the lottery has raised over $37 million for London hospitals since its introduction in 1996.

Mikula says while the hospitals are funded by the government, the lotteries “allow us to take it to that next level.”

“It allows us to buy equipment, and take it to the highest priority needs of the hospital. It’s just those little things that make health care that much better in our community.”

Claire Jack of Accents Home Furniture handled the build’s furnishing, and she tells 980 CFPL she felt nervous about what the reaction was going to be when the visitors see the designs.

“But everyone who comes in [has] a smile, and that’s what we want to see!

“We want people to be like, ‘oh, I want that in my home!” Then we know we’ve done our job right.” Tweet This

This year’s grand prize winner will have a choice between two homes or $1 million in cash.

Other prizes include cars, trips and cash.

The classic 50/50 draw has also returned with a guaranteed payout of $250,000.

Mikula tells 980 CFPL it’s heartwarming for him to see the community comes together to support this initiative year after year.

“Everybody is community oriented, and everybody understands the needs of these hospitals.”

Tickets are on-sale now, and the draw will take place on January 8th, 2020.

–With files from Andrew Graham