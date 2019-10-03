Dryer blamed for Jessie Avenue house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials are blaming a dryer for a fire at a home in the McMillan neighbourhood Wednesday.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Jessie Avenue around 8:25 p.m. where heavy smoke was seen coming a two-and-a-half storey home.

Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the home and say the blaze was out by 8:52 p.m.

Damage was kept to the home’s basement, where investigators say the fire started in a dryer.

Both people in the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely before crews arrived and no injuries are reported.

An estimate on the damage was not immediately available.

Fire officials remind Winnipeggers not to run dryers while away from their home, never run dryers without a lint filter, and always clean the lint filter after each load of laundry.

Dryer venting systems should also be checked periodically to make sure there’s no lint build up, damage or restriction, and the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running.

