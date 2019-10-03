Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet inspecting Boeing 737 NG for cracks after U.S. FAA directive

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 12:44 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 12:45 pm
A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after reports of issues on the plane series. .
A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after reports of issues on the plane series. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WestJet Airlines says it is inspecting its fleet of Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft for cracks after a U.S. regulator ordered inspections on American fleets.

Calgary-based WestJet says it has 43 aircraft that fall under an inspection directive issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Thursday.

READ MORE: Edmonton couple receives $1,800 from WestJet after filing complaint under new passenger rights rules

The company says it has had no structural cracks on its 737 NG fleet and expects minimal disruption from the inspections.

Sunwing Vacations Inc., which did not immediately return a request for comment, has more than 40 of the Boeing 737 NG aircraft in its fleet.

READ MORE: WestJet suspends four Regina hot holiday routes

Air Canada says it does not have any of the Boeing 737 NG planes.

The inspection order comes as Boeing remains under scrutiny after two deadly crashes led to a grounding of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft in March.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
737 MAXBoeingboeing 737 maxBoeing 737 Next GenerationBoeing 737 NGFederal Aviation AdministrationSunwing Vacations Inc.WestJetWestJet Airlines
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.