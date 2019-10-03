Fanshawe golfer wins OCAA championships, Kingston’s Jamaal Moussaoui takes bronze

Send this page to someone via email

Thomas Code led from start to finish to capture the gold medal at the Ontario College Athletic Association (OCAA) golf championship.

The 54-hole tournament was played this week at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club in Kingston.

Representing the Fanshawe Falcons from London, Code was the only player in the field to finish under par. His total score was 209.

That was three shots better than Conner Watt from Humber College of Toronto.

Finishing third was Kingston’s Jamaal Moussaoui. He was five shots behind the winner.

“The course was set up perfectly for my game,” said Code, who hails from Dorchester, Ont.

Code fired a sizzling five-under-par 65 in the opening round on Monday and never looked back.

“The weather was challenging, but overall, I thought I played well,” Code said.

“I made a game plan after the practice round and stuck to it. The competition was great. Conner and Jamaal were wonderful partners. They pushed me to be a better player all week long. It was a great tournament. I had a lot of fun.”

As for Moussaoui, he was pleased with his bronze-medal performance.

“I started with a 68 on Monday and then played a couple of so-so rounds,” said Moussaoui, who represented St. Lawrence College of Kingston.

” The weather didn’t help, but it was the same for everyone,” said Moussaoui, who used his home course to his advantage.

“There was no nerves. Playing at home was a motivating factor for me. I had a lot of friends and family that watched me play, and that’s a positive more than a negative. I was happy with the way I played and now look forward to the national championships.”

Humber College’s Hayley McCallum won the OCAA women’s title. St. Clair’s Shannon Coffey claimed the silver medal and Brampton’s Elaine Surjoprajogo finished third.

The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association golf championships will be played Oct. 15-18 at the Continental Golf Club in Sorel, Que.

