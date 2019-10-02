Menu

Canada

Cost of signs for proposed curfew in Prince Albert, Sask. over $150K

By Nathaniel Dove and Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 7:40 pm
The bylaw was proposed after almost 400 reports of properties being broken into this year.
The bylaw was proposed after almost 400 reports of properties being broken into this year. File / Global News

A proposed curfew in Prince Albert, Sask., would cost taxpayers $150,000.

The bylaw would allow Prince Albert police to stop and search anyone in back alleys or on walkways between midnight and 6 a.m.

It was proposed after almost 400 reports of properties being broken into this year.

A city bylaw requires signs showing the hours of operation be posted in public spaces.

A report to city council says more than 1,100 signs would be needed, at a cost of more than $150,000.

It’s a price council is willing to pay, proceeding with the curfew to the next stage.

Prince Albert, Sask. considering alley, walkway curfew
Prince Albert, Sask. considering alley, walkway curfew
