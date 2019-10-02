Cost of signs for proposed curfew in Prince Albert, Sask. over $150K

A proposed curfew in Prince Albert, Sask., would cost taxpayers $150,000.
The bylaw would allow Prince Albert police to stop and search anyone in back alleys or on walkways between midnight and 6 a.m.
It was proposed after almost 400 reports of properties being broken into this year.
A city bylaw requires signs showing the hours of operation be posted in public spaces.
A report to city council says more than 1,100 signs would be needed, at a cost of more than $150,000.
It’s a price council is willing to pay, proceeding with the curfew to the next stage.
Prince Albert, Sask. considering alley, walkway curfew
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS