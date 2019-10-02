Hampstead to hold referendum on housing demolition project

Send this page to someone via email

After months of debate, a referendum will be held on a contentious proposal to tear down an affordable housing complex and replace it with a real estate development project in Hampstead.

The town held a register on Wednesday, which was a step towards allowing residents to vote on the potential project on Côte Saint-Luc Road.

As part of the rules, the register required 212 signatures to call a referendum. A town clerk with Hampstead told Global News more than 250 residents turned out to sign the register.

Earlier this year, the owner of the two buildings on Côte Saint-Luc Road sought a demolition request as part of a plan to rip down the existing complex and build luxury apartments.

William Steinberg, the mayor of Hampstead, vetoed the town council’s decision to not demolish the complex in the area in July. In August, he broke a tie at council by voting in favour of the project, saying the town needs the revenue.

The plan has sparked debate in the community, with tenants vowing to fight against the demolition project and proposed housing development. They also launched a legal challenge, saying Steinberg’s use of veto power in July was illegal.

The referendum will likely be held at the end of November, according to the town.

⁠— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez