Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Hampstead to hold referendum on housing demolition project

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 11:58 pm
The affordable housing complex is located on Côte Saint-Luc Road.
The affordable housing complex is located on Côte Saint-Luc Road. Global News

After months of debate, a referendum will be held on a contentious proposal to tear down an affordable housing complex and replace it with a real estate development project in Hampstead.

The town held a register on Wednesday, which was a step towards allowing residents to vote on the potential project on Côte Saint-Luc Road.

READ MORE: Tensions boil as residents continue fight against Hampstead demolition project

As part of the rules, the register required 212 signatures to call a referendum. A town clerk with Hampstead told Global News more than 250 residents turned out to sign the register.

Earlier this year, the owner of the two buildings on Côte Saint-Luc Road sought a demolition request as part of a plan to rip down the existing complex and build luxury apartments.

Story continues below advertisement

William Steinberg, the mayor of Hampstead, vetoed the town council’s decision to not demolish the complex in the area in July. In August, he broke a tie at council by voting in favour of the project, saying the town needs the revenue.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a lot of tax revenue’: Hampstead mayor reiterates support for housing demolition project

The plan has sparked debate in the community, with tenants vowing to fight against the demolition project and proposed housing development. They also launched a legal challenge, saying Steinberg’s use of veto power in July was illegal.

The referendum will likely be held at the end of November, according to the town.

Hampstead tenants mount legal challenge following ‘illegal’ vote in favour of demolition
Hampstead tenants mount legal challenge following ‘illegal’ vote in favour of demolition

⁠— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HampsteadHampstead condosHampstead residential developmentHousing developmentLow Income HousingLuxury housingregister
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.