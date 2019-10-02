Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Riders’ Charleston Hughes named top monthly performer for 2nd time this season

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 4:31 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 4:33 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes tries to strip the ball from Toronto Argonauts QB James Franklin in Regina on July 1, 2019.
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes tries to strip the ball from Toronto Argonauts QB James Franklin in Regina on July 1, 2019. Matt Smith / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes was named one of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) top performers for September.

In the team’s four games last month, the 35-year-old made three appearances, totalling 11 defensive tackles and five quarterback sacks.

Related News

READ MORE: Fajardo taking full advantage of his opportunity with Saskatchewan Roughriders

This is Hughes’ second nod during the 2019 season as a top performer of the month after being recognized in July.

The native of Saginaw, Mich., currently leads the league with 15 sacks. His career-best is 18, which he set with the Calgary Stampeders in 2013.

READ MORE: Roughriders cement CFL playoff berth with road victory over Argonauts

Hughes is in his 12th season in the league and second with Saskatchewan. He has recorded a total of 129 sacks in his CFL career and won two Grey Cup rings while playing with the Stampeders in 2008 and 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

Receiver Bralon Addison and quarterback Dane Evans, both with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, were also named Shaw CFL top performers for September.

Saskatchewan (9-4) hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-5) on Oct. 5 at Mosaic Stadium.

Fan’s Roughrider collection growing in size and popularity
Fan’s Roughrider collection growing in size and popularity
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Canadian Football LeagueCFLCharleston HughesFootballRegina SportsSaskatchewan RoughridersSaskatoon SportsTop Performers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.