Riders’ Charleston Hughes named top monthly performer for 2nd time this season

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes was named one of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) top performers for September.

In the team’s four games last month, the 35-year-old made three appearances, totalling 11 defensive tackles and five quarterback sacks.

This is Hughes’ second nod during the 2019 season as a top performer of the month after being recognized in July.

The native of Saginaw, Mich., currently leads the league with 15 sacks. His career-best is 18, which he set with the Calgary Stampeders in 2013.

Hughes is in his 12th season in the league and second with Saskatchewan. He has recorded a total of 129 sacks in his CFL career and won two Grey Cup rings while playing with the Stampeders in 2008 and 2014.

Receiver Bralon Addison and quarterback Dane Evans, both with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, were also named Shaw CFL top performers for September.

Saskatchewan (9-4) hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-5) on Oct. 5 at Mosaic Stadium.

