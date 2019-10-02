Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeggers plagued with all-time high bed bug problem

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 5:23 pm
A bed bug pictured feeding on human skin. .
A bed bug pictured feeding on human skin. . Edwin Remsburg/Getty Images

Winnipeg’s bed bug problem is at an all-time high, according to pest control company Orkin Canada.

Winnipeg, which was named as Canada’s second-most infested city after Toronto earlier this year, is dealing with an unprecedented number of the insects.

A woman Global News is calling “Tiffany” to protect her identity said she had first-hand experience dealing with the pests in a former rental.

“It was quite difficult because we had to get rid of a lot of our stuff, we had to throw out a lot of stuff,”

“And, of course, there’s laundry, because you’re constantly laundering your clothes, and still you’re not sure if you’re going to get rid of them.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg has second-highest rate of bed bugs in Canada

Tiffany said even once the infested items were removed from her house, there was still a danger of the bed bugs being spread, especially when unsuspecting people went through the trashed household items.

“A lot of stuff was thrown out back of the house. We saw grown men going through the trash taking clothes out, and they had kids with them… you’re bringing this home to your family,” she said.

Tweet This

“You don’t know what you’re pulling out of the garbage.”

Experts say it’s not worth trying to tackle the problem alone – and suggest calling in the professionals who can use commercial products to exterminate the bugs faster.

WATCH: Possible bed bugs found at Falcon Lake Hotel
Possible bed bugs found at Falcon Lake Hotel
Possible bed bugs found at Falcon Lake Hotel
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Bed BugsOrkin CanadaWinnipeg bed bugs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.