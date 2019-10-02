Winnipeggers plagued with all-time high bed bug problem

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s bed bug problem is at an all-time high, according to pest control company Orkin Canada.

Winnipeg, which was named as Canada’s second-most infested city after Toronto earlier this year, is dealing with an unprecedented number of the insects.

A woman Global News is calling “Tiffany” to protect her identity said she had first-hand experience dealing with the pests in a former rental.

“It was quite difficult because we had to get rid of a lot of our stuff, we had to throw out a lot of stuff,”

“And, of course, there’s laundry, because you’re constantly laundering your clothes, and still you’re not sure if you’re going to get rid of them.” Tweet This

Tiffany said even once the infested items were removed from her house, there was still a danger of the bed bugs being spread, especially when unsuspecting people went through the trashed household items.

“A lot of stuff was thrown out back of the house. We saw grown men going through the trash taking clothes out, and they had kids with them… you’re bringing this home to your family,” she said. Tweet This

“You don’t know what you’re pulling out of the garbage.”

Experts say it’s not worth trying to tackle the problem alone – and suggest calling in the professionals who can use commercial products to exterminate the bugs faster.

