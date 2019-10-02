RCMP arrest man and woman following break-and-enter in Upper Tantallon

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP have arrested a man and a woman on Tuesday for property crimes in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

At 7:45 a.m., RCMP received a complaint of suspicious persons on Westwood Boulevard in Tantallon. A home owner had returned home and observed a car near their driveway.

Police say a woman in the vehicle honked when she saw the home owner. A man was then seen walking away from the back of the house. The home owner confronted the man who said he was looking for an address for a Kijiji purchase.

The home owner then called police with a description of the individuals and the vehicle.

According to authorities, police located the vehicle and two individuals shortly after and conducted a traffic stop on High Timber Drive in Upper Tantallon. The man could not produce identification and upon exiting his vehicle, police noticed a break and enter tool in his back pocket.

Police also noticed a generator, which had been taken from the home, inside the vehicle. Through the investigation, police determined that the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen on Sept. 28 and the licence plate was also from a stolen vehicle.

Both individuals were arrested without incident.

A 33-year-old woman from Dartmouth, was released on condition and is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. She is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Nov.12.

The man has also been connected to the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards which occurred on Sept. 28 in Halifax.

Randall Clifford Wyatt, 30, from Halifax, is facing 10 charges, which include five counts of possession of stolen property and fraud.

Wyatt is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.