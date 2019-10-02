Quebec apologizes to First Nations people for sufferings over the years

Quebec offered its “sincerest” apology to the province’s First Nations people for the serious harm they have suffered over the years.

Quebec society has failed in its duty to its Indigenous population, Premier François Legault said Wednesday as he asked for forgiveness.

READ MORE: Quebec inquiry investigating treatment of Indigenous people calls for apology

Legault offered his apology following a report from the Viens Commission on the state of relations between Quebec and its First Nations people, which was released on Monday.

WATCH BELOW: Viens report into treatment of Indigenous people in Quebec makes 142 recommendations

Several Aboriginal leaders were present in the Blue Room to hear what he had to say, including Ghislain Picard, the head of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL).

After two years of work, the commission, headed by retired judge Jacques Viens, concluded that Quebec’s Indigenous people were victims of systemic discrimination and that this situation should stop as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Quebec First Nation and feds settle claims agreement for more than $116M

The report contained some 500 pages and 142 recommendations, including one calling on the Quebec government to publicly apologize to First Nations peoples for the harm they have suffered in the past and present.