2 shootings near Jane and Finch leave 2 dead, 1 injured

Toronto police say they are investigating after two shootings occurred within a short distance of each other, leaving two people dead and one other injured, in the city’s northwest end.

Police were originally called to Venetian Crescent in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann told Global News that officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries as he was shot in the hand, police said.

Police are now looking for a white SUV crossover-type vehicle and two persons of interest, Mann said, however there are no suspect descriptions.

About an hour after police had arrived at the scene of the first shooting to investigate, Mann said officers heard multiple gunshots.

According to the duty inspector, officers “raced over” to Grandravine Drive, about a kilometre away from Venetian Crescent, and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Tragically, one has succumbed to his injuries,” Mann said on Tuesday night. “The other one is in very serious condition as well in hospital.”

Police said Wednesday morning that the second person has also died.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to call investigators at 31 Division or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Mann said there are no suspect descriptions for the second shooting, either.

