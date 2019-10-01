Politics
October 1, 2019 8:23 pm

Donald Trump calls impeachment probe against him ‘a COUP’ in latest tweet

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

President Donald Trump speaks during an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. (

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. President Donald Trump called the recent impeachment proceedings against him a “COUP” that was intended to take away the “God-given rights” of American citizens.

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” Trump wrote in a Twitter thread Tuesday night.

Trump, who is being investigated over a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was accused of leveraging military aid to assert pressure on a political opponent.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation against him and has previously called it a “witch hunt”.

