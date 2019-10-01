Donald Trump calls impeachment probe against him ‘a COUP’ in latest tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump called the recent impeachment proceedings against him a “COUP” that was intended to take away the “God-given rights” of American citizens.

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” Trump wrote in a Twitter thread Tuesday night.

….People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Trump, who is being investigated over a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was accused of leveraging military aid to assert pressure on a political opponent.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the investigation against him and has previously called it a “witch hunt”.

