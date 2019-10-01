Winnipeg Jets send Sami Niku to Manitoba Moose to finalize opening day roster

It was a move that not many saw coming.

The Winnipeg Jets finalized their 23-man opening day roster by assigning defenceman Sami Niku to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.

It was a surprising move as the 22-year-old was expected to start the season in the NHL, especially after the off-season departures of fellow blueliners Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot.

READ MORE: Bryan Little sidelined with concussion

Niku finished last season in the NHL with the Jets. The Finnish defenceman appeared in 30 NHL games last season in which he scored one goal with three assists.

The former AHL defenceman of the year was hampered by a groin injury throughout training camp.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets say goodbye to Comrie, claim Dahlstrom

The Jets also placed defenceman Nathan Beaulieu on injured reserve. He’s expected to miss at least four weeks with an upper-body injury after getting hurt in their final pre-season game on Sunday.

Jets draft picks Ville Heinola and David Gustafsson survived their final cuts and will start the season in the NHL.

WATCH: (Sept. 13, 2019) Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest showcases military helicopter

The Jets play their season opener in the Big Apple on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

Winnipeg Jets 2019-20 Opening Day Roster

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Defencemen

Anthony Bitetto

Tucker Poolman

Neal Pionk

Dmitry Kulikov

Ville Heinola

Carl Dahlstrom

Josh Morrissey

Forwards

Andrew Copp

Adam Lowry

Bryan Little

David Gustafsson

Mark Letestu

Blake Wheeler

Nikolaj Ehlers

Jack Roslovic

Patrik Laine

Mark Scheifele

Gabriel Bourque

Kyle Connor

Mason Appleton

Mathieu Perreault