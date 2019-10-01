Extensive revitalization project planned for Dorval Village

Dorval residents and business owners will have to put up with about one year of roadwork as the city plans a major rejuvenation for the village.

Starting at the end of next year and lasting through 2021, the city wants to give the area a whole new look.

Lakeshore Road and the adjacent sidewalks will be dug up.

Overhead power lines will be buried, new lamp posts installed and the city wants to install more flower beds and park benches.

“It’s exciting news. I think it’s going to be good for the street,” Claudia Priolo, the owner of Boulangerie Non Solo Pane, told Global News.

While Priolo welcomes the upgrade for the area, the restaurant owner is concerned about the impact construction work will have on her business.

“It will be harder for people to come to the store, come to any of the businesses around here. But I’m sure they’ll plan it out,” she told Global News.

The mayor, Edgar Rouleau, tells Global News the city started planning to overhaul the village years ago, and hopes the new look of Dorval’s village will compete with other West Island popular destinations — such as the Pointe-Claire Village and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

“The mairesse of Ste-Anne’s and John in Pointe-Claire, we’re coming to get their customers,” Rouleau said.

The mayor says the work will be done in phases to be the least disruptive possible.

It’s welcome news for the owner of Natalino’s, an Italian restaurant that’s been operating in the village for more than 30 years.

“We have enough cones in Montreal. One less will help,” Natale Defazio told Global News.

The city plans to issue a call for public tenders in the near future so that some work can begin in 2020.

