Toronto retail store dedicated to the pursuit of mental well-being

A new Toronto retail boutique and social hub is on a mission to redefine mental wellness in 2019.

It’s called Lost + Found, co-founded by four women who met through the shared experience of losing a partner at a young age.

“In about a one-year period we had each lost our partners and found each other,” recalled Sarah Keast, co-founder of Lost + Found. “We were so desperate to find community and someone else who understood what we were going through and luckily we did that.

“It was life-changing, really, to have people that understand the pain that we are going through.”

Through adversity, Lost + Found was born, a store dedicated to the pursuit of mental wellness.

“We really felt that there wasn’t anything like this out there,” Keast said. “And with such a focus on mental health, we really wanted to compliment that and provide a place where people could find products and services that could help them on their journey to mental wellness.”

Aside from workshops, community events, and in-store product selections – nurturing the heart, head, and hand is what Lost + Found is all about.