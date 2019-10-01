International technologies company in Strathroy, Ont. suffers cyberattack

A Strathroy company is the latest to fall victim to a cyber attack.

Strathroy Caradoc Police say they were contacted last week by Meridian Lightweight Technologies about a ransomware/cyber attack situation.

The company supplies lightweight magnesium for car parts.

Const. Mark Thuss of Strathroy police told 980 CFPL Meridian has plants in the UK, the US and Mexico so it also got in touch with the FBI.

“The FBI is similar to like our RCMP, when we’d contact the RCMP for something federal, the FBI is the federal police of the U.S.,” he explained.

“So they’re investigating at their end, we’ll investigate at our end with the OPP and if we need to contact the RCMP at some point I’m sure that will be done as well.”

Earlier this year, the cities of Woodstock and Stratford were hit by cyber attacks as was the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance.

