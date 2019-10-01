1 charged following 2-vehicle collision in Mono, Ont.

One person has been charged with careless driving following a two-vehicle collision that took place in Mono, Ont., on Monday night.

OPP say officers, along with fire and emergency crews, responded to the scene on Highway 10 at 20 Sideroad.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver who was charged will appear in court at a later date.

Highway 10 was closed for about one hour while police investigated the incident.

