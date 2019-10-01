Firefighters battle house fire on Ross Avenue
Ross Avenue between Isabel and Sherbrook streets were closed Tuesday after an early-morning house fire.
A Global News photographer on the scene says the street was closed but opened again at about 7:30 a.m.
The city has not released any information into how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
More to come.
TRAFFIC ALERT:
ROSS AVE CLOSED
Due to house fire emergency crews have closed Ross Ave between Isabel & Sherbrook to traffic. Avoid area & use alternate routes. #traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC
— Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) October 1, 2019
