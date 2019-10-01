Traffic
October 1, 2019 8:30 am
Updated: October 1, 2019 8:32 am

Firefighters battle house fire on Ross Avenue

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A fire on Ross Avenue Tuesday closed the street.

Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
Ross Avenue between Isabel and Sherbrook streets were closed Tuesday after an early-morning house fire.

A Global News photographer on the scene says the street was closed but opened again at about 7:30 a.m.

The city has not released any information into how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

More to come. 

