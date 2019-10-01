Oct. 1 may bring record-breaking heat for London

It’s hot, it’s wet — it’s October?

London is a week into autumn, but Tuesday’s forecast brings with it a summer-like surge of heat that may even lead to record-breaking temperatures.

READ MORE: How to take the environment into account while travelling

The warm air is far from rare, said Global News Radio 980 CFPL weather specialist John Wilson.

“We’ve had them before. The records for the first 10 days of October are all in the 27, 28 or 29 range, and a couple of 30s as well,” Wilson said.

“The last record we have goes back to 2002 at 28.1 C, and I think we have a chance of beating that [on Tuesday].”

WATCH: Canada’s Fall weather forecast for 2019

By mid-morning Tuesday, Londoners can expect to feel temperatures in the mid-20s with humidex values resting comfortably above 30.

“I think maybe the powers that be may have overreached on the humidex a little bit,” Wilson said, adding that he doesn’t expect to see values peak past 37.

The muggy and moist conditions shouldn’t last for long, however — a cold front is just around the corner for London, with the rest of the week’s forecast showing daytime highs all below 20 C.

Tuesday’s high is set to arrive between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. It will need to pass 28.1 C in order to break Environment Canada’s record.