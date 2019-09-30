Palaeontologist finds showcased at Royal Saskatchewan Museum

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) showed off some the ancient discoveries made this summer in the province.

Museum officials said its palaeontologists found new dinosaurs, marine reptiles and Cretaceous amber.

“It’s been an exciting year for the Royal Saskatchewan Museum with the opening of the CN T. rex Gallery and the introduction of Scotty to the RSM,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release on Monday.

“It is also important to note that new research and discoveries take place at the museum regularly. These discoveries create new opportunities to learn more about Saskatchewan hundreds of millions of years ago.”

The finds this past summer included Triceratops bones found in Grasslands National Park.

The new discoveries will be added to the provincial collection in Regina.

