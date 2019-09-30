Small plane safely lands on highway near Confederation Bridge: RCMP

RCMP say no one was hurt when a small plane with mechanical problems had to set down on a highway on the New Brunswick side of the Confederation Bridge.

Sgt. Paul Gagne says the plane landed on Highway 16 near Bayfield, N.B., about a kilometre from the bridge, shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Gagne says police were alerted to the situation by the driver of a transport truck.

He says the pilot, in his early 20s, was flying a plane from the Moncton Flight College – a Diamond DA20-C1 – when he made the emergency landing.

Gagne says the aircraft sustained some minor damage upon landing because of a piece of wood that was at the side of the roadway.

He says Transport Canada has been advised of the situation.