September 30, 2019 4:20 pm

Small plane safely lands on highway near Confederation Bridge: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP say no one was hurt when a small plane with mechanical problems had to set down on a highway on the New Brunswick side of the Confederation Bridge.

Sgt. Paul Gagne says the plane landed on Highway 16 near Bayfield, N.B., about a kilometre from the bridge, shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Gagne says police were alerted to the situation by the driver of a transport truck.

He says the pilot, in his early 20s, was flying a plane from the Moncton Flight College – a Diamond DA20-C1 – when he made the emergency landing.

Gagne says the aircraft sustained some minor damage upon landing because of a piece of wood that was at the side of the roadway.

He says Transport Canada has been advised of the situation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

