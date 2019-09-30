Politics
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed by House amid Trump impeachment inquiry

By Staff Reuters

In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Three U.S. House of Representatives committees said on Monday that a subpoena had been sent to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents in their impeachment inquiry.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said Giuliani had said on national television that he asked the government of Ukraine to “target” former Vice President Joe Biden.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

