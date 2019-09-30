Westbound Gardiner Expressway Sherbourne-Jarvis off-ramp closing until spring for construction

The westbound Gardiner Expressway Sherbourne-Jarvis off-ramp will close on Friday for several months as it is set to undergo “major construction.”

The City of Toronto said in a statement on Monday that the closure marks the first project under a “strategic rehabilitation plan” for the highway.

The ramp will officially be closed to traffic as of 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes between the Don Valley Parkway and just west of the affected off-ramp from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday to “facilitate workers’ safety setting up the work zone.”

The City said drivers trying to access Sherbourne and Jarvis streets should consider alternative routes, including the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp which just reopened after undergoing its own construction. Drivers could also take the Richmond Street off-ramp from the Don Valley Parkway, just before the Gardiner Expressway.

With the hope of accelerating the construction work, the City said crews will be working 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Furthermore, another phase of construction is also set to begin later in October. It will see the Gardiner Expressway be reduced to two lanes in each direction between York Street and the Don Valley Parkway. Crews will be working to replace the north half of the concrete deck and steel girders on the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

The rehabilitation plan “addresses the immediate and long-term rehabilitation needs of the entire expressway between Highway 427 and the Don Valley Parkway to ensure that it remains in a safe and operable condition now and in the future,” the statement from the City said.