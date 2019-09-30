Crime
Impaired driving charges laid after SUV crashes into home near Cobourg: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An SUV crashed into an attached garage at a home on Dale Road in Hamilton Township early Sunday.

Northumberland OPP
A Port Hope man faces impaired driving charges after a car crashed into a house just north of Cobourg early Sunday.

Around 1:15 a.m., Northumberland OPP were notified that a vehicle had driven into an attached garage of a house on Dale Road in Hamilton Township.

Officers found a 2019 Ranger Rover SUV that had driven through the garage door and collided with a car parked inside. The collision damaged the home and vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later released.

As a result of the investigation, he was subsequently arrested.

Chase Dobson, 31, of Port Hope, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The SUV was towed and impounded and the driver received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 23.

