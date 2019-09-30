Impaired driving charges laid after SUV crashes into home near Cobourg: OPP
A Port Hope man faces impaired driving charges after a car crashed into a house just north of Cobourg early Sunday.
Around 1:15 a.m., Northumberland OPP were notified that a vehicle had driven into an attached garage of a house on Dale Road in Hamilton Township.
Officers found a 2019 Ranger Rover SUV that had driven through the garage door and collided with a car parked inside. The collision damaged the home and vehicle.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and later released.
As a result of the investigation, he was subsequently arrested.
Chase Dobson, 31, of Port Hope, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
The SUV was towed and impounded and the driver received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 23.
