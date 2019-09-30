Saskatchewan reaches new population record

Saskatchewan has reached a new population milestone.

Statistics Canada said Monday that 1,174,462 people called the province home as of July 1.

The Saskatchewan government said this marks 53 consecutive quarters of population growth, an increase of 183,000 people.

During the second quarter of 2019, Statistics Canada said 3,435 more people were living in the province.

Population growth was driven by net international migration — 4,510 people — and a natural increase of 1,644 people (births minus deaths), the agency said.

This was partially offset by a net interprovincial outmigration of 2,719 people.

