Cat saved in St. Anne’s Road house fire

Winnipeg fire crews extinguished a fire and saved a cat early Monday morning on St. Anne’s Road, south of the Perimeter Highway.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the incident just before 5:30 a.m., and found a one-and-a-half storey house ablaze with heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control just over two hours later, with the help of water tankers.

While all of the people living in the house escaped the fire before WFPS arrived, firefighters found a cat inside the home and brought it to safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available, although WFPS said the home suffered ‘significant’ damage.

