Fenelon Falls Secondary School in lockdown: School board

Fenelon Falls Secondary School is in lockdown as school started on Monday morning.

According to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board, the lockdown went into effect as of 8:20 a.m.

The school board said City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are on scene but no other details have been provided.

Fenelon Falls Secondary School is in LOCKDOWN as of 8:20am. Please do not phone or text the school. — TLDSB (@TLDSB) September 30, 2019

Students and staff have been asked not to use electronic devices during the lockdown, according to school board communications officer Sinead Fegan.

Just before 10 a.m., OPP stated in a tweet that they received information about a “threat to the safety of students” in Fenelon Falls.

#CKLOPP received information about a threat to the safety of students in Fenelon Falls. FFSS, Langton PS and the Adult Education centre @TLDSB remain in lock down as a precaution during the investigation.^cl pic.twitter.com/qlOgBQO3qc — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) September 30, 2019

Nearby Langton Public School and the adult education centre also in a hold and secure until further notice, the school board said.

The school board will be posting updates on its website.