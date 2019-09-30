Crime
September 30, 2019 9:01 am
Updated: September 30, 2019 10:06 am

Fenelon Falls Secondary School in lockdown: School board

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Fenelon Falls Secondary School is under lockdown on Monday morning.

OPP
According to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board, the lockdown went into effect as of 8:20 a.m.

The school board said City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are on scene but no other details have been provided.

Students and staff have been asked not to use electronic devices during the lockdown, according to school board communications officer Sinead Fegan.

Just before 10 a.m., OPP stated in a tweet that they received information about a “threat to the safety of students” in Fenelon Falls.

Nearby Langton Public School and the adult education centre also in a hold and secure until further notice, the school board said.

The school board will be posting updates on its website.

City of Kawartha Lakes
Fenelon Falls
Fenelon Falls Secondary School
Kawartha Lakes
Lockdown

