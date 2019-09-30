Manitoba’s minimum wage to increase Oct. 1

Minimum wage in Manitoba will increase by 30 cents to $11.65 on Tuesday.

The newly re-elected Progressive Conservative government says the adjustment is based on Manitoba’s 2018 inflation rate of 2.5 per cent.

“We continue to provide predictable and sustainable increases to Manitoba’s minimum wage, which achieves the right balance benefitting both employees and employers,” Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen said in a release. “Regular minimum wage increases improve wages for working Manitobans and provide predictability for small and medium-sized businesses that is consistent with Manitoba’s Consumer Price Index.”

The increase was first announced in March, with the province saying it will help to ensure that Manitoba remains competitive with other provinces.