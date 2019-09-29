Kelowna Rockets trounce Everett Silvertips 5-1

With a 5-1 win over the Everett Silvertips Saturday night, the Kelowna Rockets are sitting atop the WHL B.C. Division standings.

Three games into the season, their record sits at two wins and one overtime loss.

Saturday’s victory was a team effort, with Jake Lee, Kyle Topping, Trevor Wong, Liam Kindree and Sean Comrie all scoring.

Kelowna netminder Roman Basran stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced and was named the game’s second star.

The team doesn’t have much time to enjoy the victory. The Rockets are in Langley Sunday to face the Vancouver Giants.

It will be Kelowna’s third matchup in as many days.

However, they will be facing an equally tired team. The Giants also have three games this weekend.

Vancouver lost its Friday and Saturday matchups, falling 4-2 to Portland before being defeated by Kamloops 6-2.

NHL prospect Nolan Foote is back in the lineup for the Rockets this weekend after spending three weeks at NHL training camp.

Foote was drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 18-year-old left-winger has contributed three assists in the two games he has played for the Rockets this season, but has yet to score.

Kelowna’s next home game is on Wednesday against the Tri-City Americans.

