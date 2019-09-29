Winnipeg fire crews battle blaze at abandoned Portage Avenue building

An early morning fire at an abandoned building on Portage Avenue has kept Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews busy Sunday morning.

Firefighters got the call just after 2:30 a.m. to reports of flames and smoke coming from a building at 138 Portage Ave.

Most of the fire was burning on the roof of the building once crews got to the scene.

The seven-storey building, which is next door to the Nutty Club building, is currently under renovation.

Platoon Chief Alden Darragh says three ladder trucks are currently on scene and crews have the blaze contained to the roof and top floors.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The large police and fire presence has resulted in the closure of streets in the area, such as Westbrook Street, Pioneer Avenue and Portage Avenue.

More to come.