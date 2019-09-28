Construction worker struck by vehicle in Sturgeon Creek

Winnipeg police are warning drivers to be particularly cautious near construction projects after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in a roundabout in Sturgeon Creek Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 3:10 p.m. as the vehicle drove through the intersection’s roundabout.

Emergency responders took the victim to hospital in critical condition, where they’ve since been upgraded to stable condition.

The vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating.

