Traffic
September 28, 2019 12:52 pm

Construction worker struck by vehicle in Sturgeon Creek

By Multimedia Journalist  Global News
File/Global News
A A

Winnipeg police are warning drivers to be particularly cautious near construction projects after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in a roundabout in Sturgeon Creek Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 3:10 p.m. as the vehicle drove through the intersection’s roundabout.

Emergency responders took the victim to hospital in critical condition, where they’ve since been upgraded to stable condition.

READ MORE: Winnipeg has more than 150 unfinished construction projects into September

The vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating.

WATCH: Winnipeg drivers concerned about incomplete road construction

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Construction
Construction Worker
construction worker struck by vehicle
Traffic Safety
winnipeg
Winnipeg construction
winnipeg manitoba

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.