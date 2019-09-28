Mayor John Tory taking part in rally in support of LGBTQ2 community
TORONTO – The mayor of Toronto is expected to participate in a rally promoting unity Saturday in response to an anti-LGBTQ2 Christian group’s plans to march through the city’s Church-Wellesley Village.
John Tory says he’ll join LGBTQ2 community advocates in protesting what he describes as an “unnecessary provocation.”
He says police will also be on-hand to try to prevent confrontations.
Tory says he hopes the unity rally will demonstrate how the city responds to “attempts at intimidation” – by coming together and standing with people who feel threatened.
The Christian group describes itself as a free-speech advocate, arguing “traditionalists” have to walk on eggshells in today’s society.
The LGBTQ2 community says the group is anti-gay, while the group argues that it merely disagrees with “many of the lifestyle choices of the LGBT community.”
