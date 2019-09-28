Canada
September 28, 2019 7:46 am

Diced, cooked chicken recalled over to possible Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some cooked diced chicken meat that was marketed under a number of brand names is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the chicken was sold across the country by Tip Top Poultry Inc., Reuven International Ltd., Sysco and AlimPlus Inc.

It came in 4, 4.54 and 13.64 kilogram packages, all with the same pack date of July 29, 2019.

Anyone who has the chicken is advised to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the product.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

