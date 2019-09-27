Chinook Regional Hospital adds midwifery services

Chinook Regional Hospital is offering midwifery services starting on Oct. 7.

The services will include prenatal care and birthing support with the addition of five midwives to the hospital staff.

The changes are in response to a 50 per cent increase across the province in the number of families using midwives during their pregnancies and births.

Chinook Hospital is hosting an information session for those who want to learn more on Monday at 5 p.m.