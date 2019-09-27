‘This isn’t something you can avoid, this is serious’: Londoners join climate strike

Hundreds of Londoners participated in a mass global movement, calling on all countries to step up actions to fight climate change.

For the second week in a row protesters gathered outside City Hall and flooded into the streets to demand all levels of government pay attention.

Thousands marching through the streets of #ldnont demanding #ClimateActionNow. So proud of you, Londoners! pic.twitter.com/sLhpFatGl4 — Stephen Turner (@st3v3turn3r) September 27, 2019

Last week hundreds of thousands of youth went on strike from school to protest climate change including in London Ont.

Audrey Hayden, a student at H. B. Beal Secondary School said it was amazing seeing so many people out at both strikes but adds that was just the start of it.

“We were really just getting started and getting the message out that we are not just a bunch of teenagers with a dream,” said Hayden.

“This isn’t something you can avoid, this is serious and we are showing we are serious.”

London is one of an estimated 140 cities in Canada hosting climate strikes today @AM980News #climatestrikecanada #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/1AAIfLSRy4 — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) September 27, 2019

There were upwards of 350 Londoners demonstrating Friday.

“It’s our future and I think it’s important. What we are doing now matters and it impacts our future, our kid’s future, and future generations,” said Laura Mantz, a student at Western University.

London was one of an estimated 140 cities across Canada holding protests today.

The global movement was spearheaded by 16-year-old Swedish teen Greta Thunberg who started taking time off school last year to demonstrate outside of Swedish parliament.

